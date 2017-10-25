Alaska Federation of Natives Honors Judge Roy Madsen

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Alaska Federation of Natives recognized Judge Roy Madsen at its convention in Anchorage last week.

On Friday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service acknowledged three different elders as conservation heroes: Trimble Gilbert, James Charles, and Judge Roy Madsen.

Regional Director Greg Siekaniec spoke a little bit about Madsen’s history in conservation.

He said Madsen graduated high school the same summer that President Franklin Roosevelt established the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge. He also spoke about how Madsen spent his childhood helping his family with its brown bear guiding business.

“Now a beloved elder to the Kodiak community, Judge Madsen continues as a strong yet very humble leader. Judge Madsen’s deep knowledge of history, connection to place, and respect for Kodiak bears are of enormous value to the community of Kodiak and to the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge.”

Siekaniec talked about Madsen’s recent involvement in commissioning the replacement bear statue at the visitor center. The statue honors Judge Madsen’s father, Charles Madsen, who paved the way for island bear guides.

Siekaniec then announced the award.

“I’m honored and humbled to present the conservation hero elder award to Judge Roy Madsen for leadership in Alaska in honoring and respecting a spiritual relationship to the Kodiak brown bear. Thank you Judge Madsen for helping all of us in the Fish and Wildlife Service be better leaders.”

Madsen was unable to attend the Alaska Federation of Natives meeting. It continued from Oct 19 to 21 in Anchorage.