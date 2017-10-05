Alaska Fisheries Report – Oct. 05, 2017

Coming up this week on the Alaska Fisheries Report, the red king crab population in Southeast Alaska is looking up. That means, for the first time in six years, Southeast will open to commercial fishing for the crab. But whether it’ll be profitable is another matter.

Also, the City of Kodiak is one of the few places in Alaska where it’s not permitted for harvesters to sell their catches from their vessels. Now the local government is rethinking that policy.

We had help from KFSK’s Angela Denning in Petersburg and Alaska Fish Radio’s Laine Welch in Kodiak.