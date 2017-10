Coming up this week on the Alaska Fisheries Report, Kodiak’s cod season could have been better. One of the challenges fishermen faced was a shrinking cod population. Also, Bristol Bay sees another drop in the total allowable catch for red king crab, tanner crab, and snow crab in the 2017 – 2018 season.

We had help from KDLG’s Dave Bendinger in Dillingham, KMXT’s Mitch Borden in Kodiak, and Alaska Fish Radio’s Laine Welch in Kodiak.