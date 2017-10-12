Alaska Fisheries Report – October 12, 2017

Coming up this week on the Alaska Fisheries Report, salmon numbers from this year are looking up compared to 2016. That’s according to a preliminary harvest summary the Alaska Department of Fish and Game just released.

Also, we take a look at one of the smaller fisheries in the state: the sea cucumber dive fishery in Kodiak.

We had help from KNOM’s Zoe Grueskin in Nome, the Alaska Energy Desk’s Elizabeth Harball in Anchorage, KTOO’s Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau, CoastAlaska’s Ed Schoenfield in Haines, and the Alaska Energy Desk’s Zoe Sobel in Unalaska.