Alutiiq Museum Promotes Employee to Project Specialist

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Alutiiq Museum just promoted its temporary gallery assistant to the more permanent position of project specialist.

In the future, Lauren McCausland sees herself transitioning away from the museum world. She says she imagines herself teaching Kodiak children.

Right now, she’s taking classes through the University of Alaska Anchorage to earn her bachelor’s in elementary education.

“While I’m in school, we have classroom observations that we have to go do. One semester, it’ll be 30 and then it builds each semester. And every time I go into the classroom, I leave just feeling super excited and super energetic, and just really happy, so I think it’ll be a good fit.”

She says she hopes she can draw on her experiences at the museum to be a better teacher whenever that time comes.