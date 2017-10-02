Catcher/Seller Permits in City: To Sell from Deck or Dock?

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The City of Kodiak is carving out what harvester-to-consumer sale might look like within city limits.

Right now, city code prohibits fishermen from selling their catch directly from the harbor. After some prompting from the community, staff is working on changing that.

At a city council work session last week, deputy city manager Matt Van Daele said staff had drafted the new code based on existing models in Sitka, Ketchikan, and Petersburg.

He said it’s meant to be a starting point for discussion.

Harbormaster Lon White gave his thoughts about what the sale could look like in the city. He said he’s heard fishermen want to conduct business from their own slips, and while he’s not 100 percent on board with that, he could be convinced.

“I think that there is some justification for not just allowing this to happen everywhere throughout the harbors. There’s rationale for designating places that are convenient, safe, maybe centrally located.”

He suggested the new Channel Transient float downtown as a possible location.

Councilman Gabriel Savaria seconded the idea of forming a fish market area. He said that’d make it easier for both harbor staff and the public.

Councilman John Whiddon said he could go either way. He also said processing must continue to follow current guidelines for sanitation and health.

The code change must go through another edit, get approval from the Port and Harbors Advisory Board, and receive a legal review before coming back before the council.