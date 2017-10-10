Coast Guard Flies Hunter Back to City

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The U.S. Coast Guard located a missing hunter Saturday.

According to a Coast Guard press release, the 41-year-old touched base with his hunting party at about 5 p.m. Friday. He was supposed to meet his companions near Selief Bay on Raspberry Island. He didn’t show up.

At about 7 p.m., the hunting group called the Alaska State Troopers and reported he was “overdue.” As stated in the press release, troopers then reached out to the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew found the hunter at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday. They hoisted him and transported him to Air Station Kodiak.

He had not suffered any injuries.