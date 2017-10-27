Community play to debut next week

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The community play “It happens Every Summer” debuts next week.

Director Jared Griffin says the Kodiak Arts Council production is about a group of young women interning in New York City.

“So, it’s them leaving their homes, coming to work in New York City for the summer, and they find love and stress, and their lives are changed, but most of all it’s funny.”

David Rogers wrote the play in the 1960s, and Griffin says the set and costume design reflects the style of the period.

“We kinda had this guiding motif which was like a champagne cocktail. So, it’s fun. It’s colorful. It’s a little bubbly.”

Griffin says it boasts a big cast – around 20 or 25 actors of all ages.

“The first few weeks, it was just working with individuals actors or with pairs of actors and then about a month of putting the other supporting actors in there together, and then now layering in the extras and other kinds of things, so kinda trying to build it that way.”

“It Happens Every Summer” will only run for one weekend. It’ll be at the Kodiak Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium on Nov. 3 and 7 at 7 p.m. and Nov 5 at 2 p.m.