KPD Locks Down Schools, Public Buildings

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Kodiak Police Department sent out an advisory message this morning at around 9:20 a.m. reporting that the middle school and high school were on lockdown status.

KPD has since called off the lockdown and found there was no threat.

The original message cautioned people to remain away from the area and stated information is limited.

Subsequent alerts announced that the public library, the borough building, and the city library were also on lockdown, and that officers were “on scene and collecting information.”

A little after 10 a.m., KPD sent an alert that it will provide more information when it finishes its briefing. It released a follow-up at about 11 a.m.

KPD stated it had been responding to a possible threat at the high school and middle school at 8:35 A.M. The police searched the schools and conducted interviews. Following that, they found the “source of the statement” and determined it was not a threat.

We will update the public as we learn more.