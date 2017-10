A Look Back at Statewide Salmon Fisheries for 2017

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Most of the 2017 salmon fisheries have ended for the season.

Pinks and kings have drawn extra speculation in some regions due to the poor 2016 pink runs and some less than stellar king returns.

KMXT talked with Alaska Department of Fish and Game deputy director of the division of commercial fisheries, Forrest Bower, about this season’s statewide salmon numbers.