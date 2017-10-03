The Preliminary Results for the Kodiak Borough Assembly Election are In

Mitch Borden/KMXT

Last night, both the Kodiak Island Borough and the City of Kodiak held their municipal elections. The contest for the borough assembly was the most competitive of the evening. Eight candidates ran for three seats. Voting precincts across the region were reporting their result until about 9:30 pm.

The preliminary outcome of the election shows Andy Schroeder coming in first with 758 votes. In second place, Julie Kavanaugh has 645 votes, and Rebecca Skinner is in third place with 562 votes.

The results aren’t official yet because there are still 158 outstanding absentee ballots that need to be counted by the borough’s canvass board.

Julie Kavanaugh was the only projected winner KMXT could get into contact with after the votes were tallied. She said she’s excited to get started as an assembly member.

“I’m completely amazed and humbled and thankful. I think that the real work begins now, and I’m excited to move forward to work with the other borough assembly members.”

A resolution ratifying and certifying the election will be presented to the borough assembly at its meeting on October 19th. The newly elected officials will begin their duties on October 23rd.