Shop the Rock Logo Winner Draws Mountains, Eagles, Foxes, Fish

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Uptown Shop the Rock, a festival aimed at encouraging local shopping along Mill Bay road, just announced the results of its logo contest.

The winner fit some of Kodiak’s most famed icons into a circular design surrounding a map of the island itself. A fox, salmon, salmonberries, eagles, and mountains all made it into the illustration.

The artist, Kodiak born Amanda Davis, just returned to the island after almost ten years away from home.

While she calls herself a hobbyist, she’s a professional artist in a sense – when she lived in Hawaii, she painted surfboards.

“I had a friend of mine who shaped boards and wanted to put a more personal touch on them, so he offered clients ‘Hey, you can have a one of a kind painting on your board, it’s not a sticker, it’s not a print out from a computer, it’s actual, your board will be hand painted.’ So, I did everything from sharks to Hawaiian island, rainbows. All kinds of stuff.”

She also specializes in pet portraits – which is what it sounds like. She paints people’s animals.

And she says she’s also gotten into painting rocks, a trend which has caught on in Kodiak. People paint rocks and leave them around trails for others to find.

According to the Frame Shop, shirts with the logo will be on sale at Ardinger’s at 7 p.m. Friday. Local bluegrass / rock musician Drew Sablon will be performing that time.

Uptown Shop the Rock continues 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.