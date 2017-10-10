The Sun’aq Tribe Wants to Collaborate with the City of Kodiak on Some Future Projects

Mitch Borden/KMXT

At the Kodiak City Council’s work session tonight, there will be a presentation about the Sun’aq Tribe’s Tribal Transportation Program, also known as TTP, and projects it’d like to collaborate with the city on. In a letter to assistant city manager Matthew Van Daele, the Sun’aq Tribe’s Transportation Coordinator Randy Boskofsky outlines some tasks the two organizations could team up on.

One of the things the tribe would like to help with is the next phase in the city’s Shelikof Street Bulkhead Parking project. This proposal would involve adding a 30 space parking lot near St. Paul Harbor. Boskofsky says the TTP can help with designing, planning, construction, and maintenance once it has the funds.

The tribe also wants to improve street lighting along some of Kodiak’s streets, especially around schools. Boskofsky says the TTP would also like to add more borough and city roads to its route inventory. Currently, the TTP has 12 routes that cover 87.7 miles according to Boskofsky, and he says the TTP is interested in adding more.

The Kodiak City Council will hold its work session at the Kodiak Public Library in the multipurpose room tonight at 7:30 p.m.