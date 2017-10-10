Talk of the Rock: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Today’s Talk of the Rock focuses on Domestic Violence Awareness month and how to identify and address domestic abuse.

Host Kayla Desroches sits down with associate professor Sabrina Brown, who wrote a book about her experiences in “I Married a Sociopath.” Joining is Beth Davis, the outreach coordinator for the Kodiak Women’s Resource and Crisis Center.

They talk about what domestic abuse is, how to identify the signs, and what resources are out there.

Men and women experiencing domestic violence can reach out to KWRCC at (907) 486 6171