Talk of the Rock: Uptown Shop the Rock and Kodiak Teen Court

Coming up on today’s Talk of the Rock, host Kayla Desroches chats with two of the business owners behind this weekend’s Uptown Shop the Rock.

The festival will focus on businesses along Mill Bay Road from the Kodiak Island Smokehouse to Cost Savers.

Sarah Culbertson from the Frame Shop and Alex Turner from Alexandra’s Salon join.

Then, Kodiak Teen Court is recruiting for its next round of youth judges, prosecuting attorneys, and defense attorneys. You’ll hear from program leader Andrew Ott and a couple of Teen Court participants.