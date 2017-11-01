ADF & G releases salmon fisheries end of season report

Posted by: Kayla Desroches November 1, 2017 in News, Newsflash

Pink salmon. (Photo by Nicole Beaulac / Flickr)

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game just released its first season summary for Kodiak area salmon fisheries. KMXT chatted with area management biologist James Jackson about the end of the season report.

