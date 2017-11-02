Afognak Island Registration Elk Hunt will close on Friday

Mitch Borden/KMXT

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game issued an emergency order to close the Afognak Island Registration Elk Hunt on Friday, November 3rd at 11:59 pm.

According to a press release from ADF&G, hunters have taken advantage of the region’s mild autumn to go out hunting. And they’ve had a lot of success. As of November 1st, hunters have reported 86 elk being taken.

The harvest objective of the season is 108 elk. There are currently hunters on Afognak Island hunting, so ADF&G biologists believe the limit will be met before the closure goes into effect. The press release says, if the hunt were to exceed the season’s harvest objective it could stall the growth of the Afognak Island elk herd.