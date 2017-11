Kayla Desroches/KMXT

On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is opening up tanner crab for harvest in the Kodiak Management Area for the first time since 2013.

Also, in the world of sea cucumber harvest, Alaska is stepping up to meet demand.

We had help from KDLG’s Dave Bendinger in Dillingham and the Alaska Energy Desk’s Zoe Sobel in Unalaska.