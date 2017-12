Coming up on this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report, it looks like it’s awards season in the fisheries world. Alaskan Leader Seafoods won honors at the Symphony of Seafoods competition for two of its cod-based recipes, one for humans, the other for pets.

Also, Northline Seafoods took away both a prize and the accompanying cash award at Fish 2.0’s Innovation Forum at Stanford University.

We had help from KDLG’s Dave Bendinger and Avery Lill in Dillingham and KCAW’s Robert Woolsey in Sitka.