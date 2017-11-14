Alutiiq museum to purchase five more local art pieces

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Alutiiq Museum will purchase five more pieces by local artists through the Rasmuson Foundation art acquisition fund.

The different mediums and art forms all feature a little bit of island life.

Alf Pryor’s photographs feature the remnants of a former cannery. Genevieve Opheim painted a landscape of Barometer Mountain in winter. And the museum will also buy a single-bladed kayak paddle that Jonathan Sholl carved from red cedar and collaborated on with wife Hanna Sholl. According to an Alutiiq Museum press release, black bands along the paddle’s surface reflect the concept of the Alutiiq universe and its many layers.

As stated in the release, the grant for the five purchases is roughly $4,000, and all of the pieces will enter the museum’s permanent collection.

Rasmuson has so far granted the museum roughly $199,000 to buy 131 pieces by 39 different artists.