Basketball player from Kodiak takes home win alongside teammates

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

A Kodiak local took home the championship at this year’s GCI Great Alaska Shootout as part of the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves women’s basketball team.

Hannah Wandersee says they beat out first University of Maryland Eastern Shore and then, a few days later, Tulsa University to win the championship.

She says she also made the all-tournament team, which consisted of six players out of four teams.

“You just have to perform well in both games, and the first game I didn’t perform as well and in the second game – in the second game I was the leading score with 14 point, and so I think that got me on the all-tournament team. And having seven rebounds in both games really helped too.”

The 22-year-old 6’1 player says her usual position is forward center.

“Growing up, I was always tall and bigger, and so normally the posts are always bigger, slower bodies because they’re always down low. It’s called posting up, trying to score down low, and rebounding is another big part on what posts are known for. And then smaller people – like guards are usually smaller and more quicker and can dribble the ball really good and shoot.”

Wandersee also says the week before the GCI Great Alaska Shootout, her team played in the Seawolf Hoop Classic and she took away Most Outstanding Player.

Wandersee says they’ll move onto conference games next, which will play all the way into early March.