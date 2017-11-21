Coast Guard medevaced a man from a ship 200 miles south of Cold Bay

Mitch Borden

On November 16th, the 1200 foot motor-vessel Maersk Eindhoven asked the Coast Guard for help. One of its crewmembers was having cardiac issues and needed to be transported to medical care. The Coast Guard Launched an MH-60 Jayhawk with an aircrew from its forward operating location in Cold Bay to medevac the 53-year-old man.

When the Coast Guard was first contacted by the Maersk Eindhoven, it was 600 miles south of Cold Bay, which complicated things. According to a Coast Guard press release, coordinating a medevac that far offshore is challenging. The ship was advised to turn around and sail back towards Cold Bay, which it did.

The ship had traveled about 400 miles when the Coast Guard helicopter met it and safely picked up the ailing crewmember. Seas were at 10 feet and the wind was blowing 25 mph.

The Coast Guard was able to transport the crewmember to Cold Bay where he was then transported to Anchorage for further medical treatment.