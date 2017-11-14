Coast Guard transports injured fisherman to St.Paul

Mitch Borden/KMXT

Last week, the Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fishing vessel about 260 miles north of Cold Bay in 20 mph winds and 10 foot seas. A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and its crew deployed from the Coast Guard forward operating base in Cold Bay. They found the Defender, the 154-foot fishing vessel and hoisted an injured crew member around 10:45 am last Wednesday.

According to a Coast Guard press release, a young man had been injured when he was struck in the head by a 37-pound block of frozen fish. The aircrew successfully transported the patient to St. Paul for medical treatment and he was later transferred by commercial medical services to Anchorage for further care.