Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Kodiak experienced a widespread power outage Sunday night.

According to a Kodiak Electric Association press release, high winds affected the transmission lines that carry power from Terror Lake to the city near Pillar Mountain.

As a result, most of town through the Monashka Bay area lost power a little after 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. As stated in the release, the outage did not affect the Coast Guard base, Bells Flats, Chiniak, or Pasagshak, and KEA restored power by 9 p.m.