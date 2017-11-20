Kodiak Grind brings the talent and the tacos

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

St. Mary’s School recently hosted a new community event. The Kodiak Grind is fashioned after the Sitka Grind, a talent show in Sitka that’s been going on for roughly 25 years.

On Friday, parents, kids, and community members gathered in St. Mary’s gym to listen to a host of performers – from students who’ve been playing for one month to some experienced singers.

Crystal is one in a group of students performing before a live audience for the very first time. She says she’s been playing violin for 4 or 5 weeks.

Many of the acts in this first Kodiak Grind are new to the stage, and they’ve already inspired future talent. A few local siblings in the crowd are plotting for what talents they want to display.

And then there’s a percentage of the crowd who’ve stopped by for one reason. Local food truck Tacos 49 is operating out of the gym kitchen and there’s a long, hungry line.

St. Mary’s co-principal Brian Cleary says the school organized it pretty loosely this time around. Some people signed up last minute.

He says the school won a grant from the Kodiak Community Foundation for a new stage, which he says should arrive by the next Kodiak Grind. He says St. Mary’s is talking with a couple of local bands who might serenade the crowd.

“And we have a dance floor. That’s what’s really exciting about this. We have a beautiful, 60-year-old wooden floor that’s just gonna be awesome for dancing here. So, if the music catches you and your foot starts tapping and you got somebody to dance with, this’ll be a place to do it. It’ll be awesome.”

The next Kodiak Grind is scheduled for January 19.