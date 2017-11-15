A new company will provide support services to U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak

Mitch Borden/KMXT

U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak is changing its provider of base operational support services. The base has worked with Kodiak Support Services, which is run by Natives of Kodiak, for the past 11 years according to a Coast Guard press release. But it’s now in the process of changing its support service provider to Choctaw Defense Services, also known as CDS, which will fully take over on January 1st, 2018.

CDS will serve around 3,500 people who live and work on the base. It’ll be responsible for maintaining about 2.5 million square feet of facilities. CDS will also provide janitorial, maintenance, and plowing services along with other amenities that’ll help keep base operations running smoothly.

All employees that may lose their job as a result of Base Kodiak changing its base operational support services contract will be offered positions that are similar to their current one by CDS. It’s federal law that employees who’d lose their job as a result of this kind of change get the right of first refusal of employment from the new company.