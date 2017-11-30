Next Step Dance Kodiak to hold showcase

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Next Step Dance Kodiak is preparing for its first performance under its new name and leadership.

Mary Beth Loewen took over in June and her students will demonstrate some of their progress at its winter showcase on Saturday.

“Mostly I’m just always impressed by how quickly our kids can learn and how well they do with a short timeline to go from just starting class for the year in September to being able to put a production onto the stage takes a lot of effort and focus and commitment on their part and I’m always impressed by how well our dancers rise to the occasion.”

She says the advanced and intermediate dancers will perform ballet, jazz, contemporary, and hip-hop, along with some solos. She says it’s an opportunity for students to demonstrate the choreography they’ve been learning since October.

The showcase will be Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Gerald C. Wilson auditorium, and tickets are $7.