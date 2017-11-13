Sea cucumber dive fishery wraps up

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Kodiak sea cucumber season is pretty much complete in the Kodiak management area.

Nat Nichols, Alaska Department of Fish and Game area management biologist for the Groundfish, Shellfish & Dive Fisheries, says they harvested the bulk of the guideline harvest level in the first four periods.

“District wide it looked like performance was up over the five year average.”

He says while there is a total district GHL of 140,000 pounds, 20,000 pounds of that number counts as exploratory GHL that ADF & G doesn’t expect divers to catch.

Nichols says the exploratory GHLs apply to areas in Kodiak that don’t have a consistent history of cucumber harvest.