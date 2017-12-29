Alaska Fisheries Report – Dec 28, 2017

On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report, a Washington-state based catcher/processor is trying to fight back against a 24-year-old landing tax. It’s a tax that helps keep a lot of fishing communities in the state going. In the case of one city, it makes up roughly 15 percent of the municipality’s revenue.

Also, the forecast for king salmon runs in Southeast is looking poor region-wide. We’ll hear from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game Deputy Director of the Division of Commercial Fisheries.

We had help from KNBA’s Daysha Eaton and KTOO’s Jacob Resneck.