Alaska Fisheries Report – December 14, 2017

On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report, a dip in Gulf of Alaska Pacific cod stocks means that regulators are cutting the fishery’s total allowable catch. The North Pacific Fishery Management Council decided as much at a recent meeting.

Also, consumers don’t just want to eat Alaskan cod themselves. They want their dogs to get a good meal too. One company is now catering to pet owners with a new product.

We held help from KBBI’s Aaron Bolton in Homer and the Alaska Energy Desk’s Elizabeth Harball in Anchorage.