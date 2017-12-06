Company wins recognition for cod dog treats

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Alaskan Leader, a self-described “Hook & Line” fishing company, just took away a couple of wins at the Alaska Symphony of Seafoods, a competition that recognizes Alaska seafood products.

It won first place in the retail division for its “Premium Wild Caught Alaskan Cod with Lemon Herb Butter” and first place prize in the Beyond the Plate category for its “Cod Crunchies Pet Treats.”

KMXT spoke with Keith Singleton, the president of the value-added division of Alaskan Leader, about developing a product for pets.