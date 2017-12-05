Galley Tables is getting a little salty this month

Mitch Borden/KMXT

This month’s Galley Tables is upon us and the theme is salty, which can cover a lot of different kinds of stories.

“It could be about using salt in your cooking. It could be about something that brings tears. It could be about an old rascally character. It could be about the ocean. Yeah, you can connect it in many ways.”

Sara Loewen-Danelski has volunteered with galley tables for years. Part of what she does is recruit people to tell their stories. She says some people think they don’t have anything to say, but that’s not always true.

“People maybe don’t feel like their story is big enough, but I think it’s the small stories sometimes that resonate with the audience.”

Standing up in front of a large group of people and telling a personal story can be intimidating, but Loewen-Danelski says people come to galley tables not expecting a polished performance.

“We try to tell people that we have a really warm audience and they’re so supportive and they are just waiting to laugh with you and to applaud you and you feel this warmth and good energy. And then after you’ve told your story there are people who come up to you around town and tell you how much they enjoyed it.”

Stories can bring people together, which Loewen-Danelski thinks is important.

“Well, I think this is a time when it’s really valuable for people to see what they have in common and to connect with other people from different walks of life. So, I think telling a story and listening to stories kind of connects us all in a way that we really need.”

Galley Tables is still looking for a few people to tell their salty tales at this Friday’s event. It’ll be held at the Kodiak Harbor Convention Center. Doors open at 7 pm and the show starts around 7:30 pm.