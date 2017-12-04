Kodiak’s airport manager is retiring after 30 years of working with the Department of Transportation

Mitch Borden/KMXT

For over 30 years, Bruce McNeil has worked for the Alaska Department of Transportation in Kodiak. He’s currently the airport manager of the Kodiak Airport, which means his day starts early.

“My phone usually starts ringing about five am and quiets about 11 [pm].”

McNeil says even though he’s ready to retire, he’s had a good run.

“Don’t get me wrong there’s been ups and downs, for sure. But just having a job you enjoy and having good people to work with.”

McNeil doesn’t think he’ll be shy about calling the local DOT office and informing them of things he finds that need fixing as he drives around when he’s retired. He also says he’ll keep busy working on personal projects and completing some goals.

“Well, I’ve got a 41 Chevy that I’m [gonna] restore. It’s in the works right now. My wife and I are leaving and gonna go on a two-month drive about. I’ve always wanted to drive the ALCAN [Highway] in the winter time. I’ve driven it in every other season. I haven’t done it in the winter time yet.”

McNeil will officially retire at the end of this week and leave for his trip down the ALCAN soon after.