Kodiak Police Departments seeks leads on robbery

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Kodiak Police Department is looking for leads on a robbery that occurred Monday.

Lieutenant DJ Clumpner says KPD posted a surveillance video to Facebook in the hope that the public could help the investigation.

The video, which is without audio, shows an individual with his face covered entering Petro Express on Mill Bay Rd. and pointing a gun at two attendants behind the register.

Clumpner says officers responded a little after 7 p.m. on Monday.

“The people there told them that someone had come in and shoved a gun in their face, demanded money and then fled out the front door and ran around the back of the building. The person was dressed in all dark clothing and you’ll notice on the video that they have a hoodie on and you can see what appears to be an outline of Alaska on the hoodie, so that’s kind of unique.”

As shown in the tape, the person wore a dark hat with a white logo on it, pink gloves, and black and white shoes.

“I can’t even tell in the video if it’s a male or a female. They describe the voice as being a male, but I’m not 100 percent certain on that. Right now, we don’t have a lot of leads. We’re trying to scour all the video in the area that we can find from the other stores, see if someone dressed similar to this was around.”

While Kodiak has seen crime sprees, like a series of burglaries that took place last year, Clumpner says in his experience this type of crime is new to the area.

“There’s a difference between breaking in when the store is closed, taking things or stealing, like that, and actively confronting someone with a weapon and demanding cash. That’s the difference between – basically a burglary would be breaking into a residence or a business with the intent to commit a crime and stealing while robbery is a person on person.”

Clumpner declined to share the amount of money that was taken in order to avoid providing an incentive for further robberies.

He says detectives are looking into the case and KPD would like the community’s help. If anyone saw anything or has information, they can call Crime Stoppers at (907) 486-3113 or KPD at (907) 486-8000.