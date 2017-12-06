Opening of Tanner crab season approaches

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Representatives from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game gave a brief overview of the upcoming commercial Tanner crab season to an audience of two at a recent informational meeting.

This year will be the first time the Tanner crab season has opened in Kodiak since 2013.

At the meeting, ADF & G area management biologist Nat Nichols said the big question they’ve been getting is how many boats will participate.

He said the total GHL is 400,000 pounds and the last two times they had that GHL, around 30 boats took part.

Nichols said they may have more this year.

“The level of participation will really drive the speed of the fishery. If we’re in the 50s or possibly 60s, I don’t see this lasting more than four days, five days, something like that. If we end up with 30 boats and we have weather and you know, there are some factors that could drag it out, but I expect it’ll be a pretty quick season.”

According to an ADF & G news release, the GHL is 260,000 pounds for the Eastside section and 140,000 pounds for the Southwest section.

The season is scheduled to open on January 15.