On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report, fishermen in Homer are losing a longtime local fish buyer and processor. The Auction Block is trying to sell its business, but money it owes to the City of Homer could be holding it back.

Also, with Pacific cod and halibut stocks on the decline, some fishermen in Kodiak are looking for alternative winter jobs. For a couple of locals, that means helping on research vessels studying halibut in Kodiak waters.

We had help from KBBI’s Aaron Bolton in Homer.