Alutiiq Museum provides laptops to tribal entities

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

A program through the Alutiiq Museum and Archaeological Repository is making laptops available to island communities.

Development Assistant Jeff Garcie joined the staff in 2017 as part of the federally-funded Digital Inclusion Corps, which aims to build digital knowledge and broadband infrastructure in rural areas.

He says 12 computers are up for grabs to any of the tribal entities.

“And having these Chromebooks in the community will allow people to not only research their culture online, but it’ll allow ‘em to use these Chromebooks to check emails, write papers. Anytime you need a laptop, these are set up as a public use kiosk just the same way you would use in a library.”

He says all of the Alutiiq Museum online content will be available for easy access, along with some other resources for those who might need an introduction to the digital world.

“A online education portal so people can access all of the online trainings for beginner computer skills such how to use a mouse, how to use a keyboard, all the way up to more advanced things like Excel classes and things like that.”

He says that falls into the program’s mission, which includes building the public’s computer savviness.

Garcie says he hopes to get the laptops out to those who’d like them before the program wraps up next month.