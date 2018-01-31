Borough settles on building plans for Chiniak tsunami shelter and library

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Kodiak Island Borough is in the planning stage of constructing a new tsunami shelter and library in Chiniak.

The original structure burned down in the Twin Creeks fire in 2015, and Chiniak residents are eager to have a community library again.

“It’s something that was taken from us, and we’d just like to see it replaced.”

That’s Woody Koning, a longtime Chiniak resident and former borough engineering facilities director.

He says the tsunami shelter and library boasted an impressive collection of books, and provided a space for various activities.

“It is the center of the community, the social center of the community. That’s where we all go for all of our meetings and so forth.”

The borough’s Architectural Review Board looked over the building plans at its regular meeting this week.

Construction inspector Dave Conrad described the back and forth between borough staff and the insurance company. He said the company’s estimate for the cost was still over budget, and the design is limited because it’s meant to replace the old structure, not to add to it.

“They are not taking into consideration that we cannot construct a facility that was originally built in the ‘80s. We can’t build to those codes. So, consequently, because it’s a government facility, there’s these little things like [the Americans with Disabilities Act], things like that have to be constructed, and they have to pay for ‘em.”

The Architectural Review Board approved the building plans at its meeting.

The architectural firm on the project, Jensen Yorba Lott in Juneau, will take the board’s comments into consideration and make changes. From there, the plans go out for bid and then to the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly for final approval.