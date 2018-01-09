City Council set to discuss banning certain plastic bags in Kodiak

Mitch Borden/KMXT

The Kodiak City Council is holding a work session tonight, and it looks like it’s going to be a busy one. According to the meeting agenda, the council will discuss its proposed FY 2019 state capital improvement program list with the region’s state representative, Louise Stutes, and state senator, Gary Stevens.

It’ll also hear an update about a proposed ordinance that’d ban certain disposable plastic shopping bags in Kodiak. The ordinance would go into effect on Earth Day this year, April 22. The ban is being put forward by the Kodiak Island Borough Solid Waste Advisory Board. It says removing certain kinds of single-use plastic bags from circulation will help Kodiak be a more environmentally friendly place.

The council will also review proposed updates to the memorandum of agreement between the city and the Kodiak Island Borough. The agreement allows the borough to utilize the city’s building inspection services.

Those are just a few of the subjects that will be touched on at this evening’s city council work session. It’s open to the public and will be held at the Kodiak Public Library at 7:30 pm in the multipurpose room.