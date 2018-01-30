Coast Guard medevacs man near Cold Bay

Mitch Borden/KMXT

On Sunday morning(1/28), a Coast Guard aircrew flew an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter 70 miles west of Cold Bay to medevac a 59-year-old man from the fishing vessel Ocean Rover. The aircrew and helicopter were forward deployed to Cold Bay from air station Kodiak.

Coast Guard personnel were able to safely hoist and transfer the crew member who was in medical distress. The man was transported to Cold Bay where he was transferred to emergency medical services personnel to be taken to Anchorage for further treatment.

Lieutenant Danny Piazza, the 17th district command center command duty officer stated having a helicopter and crew stationed in Cold Bay cuts hours of travel time for the Coast Guard, which helps keep mariners safe during the winter fishing season.