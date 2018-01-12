Concerns surface about Kodiak’s downtown transient population

Mitch Borden/KMXT

A group of people is causing some trouble in downtown Kodiak and the city is trying to figure what to do about it.

At a recent city council work session, Alexis Kwachka, a local fisherman, said he sees a group of transient people hanging out near the harbormaster’s office at the public restrooms all the time. Kwachka thinks the group needs to be removed because they’re causing problems.

“It’s just a matter of time before someone gets raped, shot, killed, whatever. You can sit down there and watch drug deals, fornication, drinking in public, fix it.”

Kwachka said he’s seen people casing vehicles and boats looking for things to steal. He’s not alone in his observations, other members of the public voiced similar concerns.

After the work session, City Mayor Pat Branson went down and spoke to some of the people that gather near the harbor. She then checked in with city workers at the harbormaster’s office.

Branson relayed what they told her at the city councils regular meeting on Thursday (1/11).

“The people who work at the harbor master’s office don’t feel safe downtown. So it’s not just our residents it’s our employees and we need to tackle this.”

Branson says she’s planning a meeting between local organizations, the city, and interested individuals to brainstorm solutions to the situation. The group will eventually come up with recommendations for the city council about what should be done. The meeting is scheduled for January 24 at 1:30 pm. The location was not specified.