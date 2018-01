Listen as seven storytellers share their stories around the theme “Salty” in a live performance recorded on December 8, 2017 at the Kodiak Harbor Convention Center. The show first aired on KMXT 100.1 FM on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

The next Galley Tables event is on January 12, 2018 at the convention center. That show will air on KMXT on January 21, 2018.