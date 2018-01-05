KEA members can now register for upcoming election

Mitch Borden/KMXT

Later this year, the Kodiak Electric Association will hold an election for three seats on its board of directors. KEA members can now enroll as candidates. Currently, the seats up for election are held by Stosh Anderson, Michael Brechan, and Cliff Davison. All of who have been on the board for years.

Anyone interested in running can pick up a candidate nomination packet at the KEA office in Kodiak. The term limit for a seat is three years. The packets must be completed by March 15th. Ballots will be sent out to the members of KEA, and all voting will be done through the mail. The results of the election will be announced on April 23rd at KEA’s annual membership meeting.