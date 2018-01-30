State honors Judge Roy Madsen

Mitch Borden/KMXT

Governor Bill Walker has ordered all Alaska state flags be flown at half-mast today to honor Kodiak’s Judge Roy Madsen who passed away on December 26th. He was 94. Madsen was the first Alaskan Native to become an Alaska superior court judge and he served on the bench from 1975-1990.

Madsen left his mark on the community of Kodiak and helped make history throughout his life. Before becoming a judge, he had a private practice in Kodiak and served as the city and the borough’s lawyer.

He helped rebuild the community after the 1964 earthquake and tsunami. He, also, was among those who worked to pass the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act in 1971.

Governor Bill Walker stated in a press release that:

“Judge Madsen led a life of service, leadership, and honor, and Alaska is a better state because of his service.”

The Governor’s Office says Alaskan flags will be at half-mast for the next two days in honor of Madsen. Flags will be returned to full mast at sunset on Thursday, February 1st, 2018.

Madsen is survived by his wife, Linda Madsen, his children, and grandchildren.