Strong winds cause power outages

Mitch Borden/KMXT

Over the weekend, communities on Kodiak’s road system experienced power outages. According to a press release from the Kodiak Electric Association, that included Bells Flats, Monashka Bay, Chiniak, Pasagshak, and even downtown Kodiak.

The reason for the power loss was strong winds on Saturday that plagued the region. According to the press release, trees were blown onto power lines causing the majority of the outages.

KEA stated that most of the affected areas had their power restored over the weekend. With improved conditions, KEA crews have been able to track power lines with a helicopter to find the areas that need to be fixed. Crews are still working to make all the necessary repairs.