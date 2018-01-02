The KHS Drama Club is putting on a show to raise money for the homeless

Mitch Borden/KMXT

This weekend, the Kodiak High School’s drama club is putting on a show that has an eye-catching title.

“The Bloody Attack of the Evil Demonic Giraffe Puppet.”

Wetherleigh Griffin is a part of the drama club. She says the name of the play shouldn’t give people the wrong idea about the show. She describes it as a comedy about a group of friends trying to make a film.

“Puts all of these zany personalities together and they’re trying to work towards a common goal, but they also have their own kind of goals. So it’s just kind of a mess. But it’s a funny mess.”

The event is to raise money for the Brother Francis Shelter. Griffin says she heard the homeless shelter didn’t receive as much funding as it usually does. So, she suggested the club put on an event to raise money for it, which her fellow club members thought was a great idea.

The group decided to also provide dinner to their audience members before the performance. Wes Hanna, the supervisor of the club, hopes the group will do more dinner theater and community-oriented events. He says everyone who comes out should expect a good meal, but not an elaborate one.

“We haven’t really tried dinner theater before and so we’re not ready to do the halibut Olympia yet. Maybe catch us here in a few years and we’ll have a fancy dinner. Our first time out we’re going with the pretty simple spaghetti dinner and hopefully, we can make it so people enjoy it.”

The club’s goal is to raise a few thousand dollars for the Brother Francis Shelter and get a few laughs along the way, says Hanna.

“I hope that people will appreciate a little bit of humor and, you know, the high school kids making the dark days of Kodiak a little less dark.”

The show will be held on Friday and Saturday. Dinner will be around 6 pm in the High School Commons and the show will begin at 7 p.m. in the drama pod at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium.