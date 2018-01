Governor Walker will present his State of the State address from Juneau at 7:00 p.m. tonight. You can watch it live from the here (click “read more”) or tune in to KODK 90.7 FM to listen on your radio. Or you can have the best of both worlds and listen to the Borough meeting on KMXT 100.1 FM starting at 6:30 p.m. and come back later to watch the Governor’s address via this link.