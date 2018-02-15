Alaska Fisheries Report – Feb. 15, 2018

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Coming up on this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report, the Stand for Salmon initiative aims to protect salmon habitats from industry development, but industry professionals are concerned the regulations are too stringent.

Also, climate change’s ripple effects are making themselves evident on land, too. Economists are trying to determine the damage to coastal communities when fish just don’t show up. They’re looking at what that means for credit ratings in some of Alaska’s major ports.

We had help from KSTK’s June Leffler in Wrangell, the Alaska Energy Desk’s Rashah McChensey in Juneau, and CoastAlaska’s Ed Schoenfield in Juneau.