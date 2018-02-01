Alaska Fisheries Report – February 01, 2018

Coming up this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report, the United States and Canada failed to agree on catch reductions for halibut along the Pacific coast at the International Pacific Halibut Commission meeting last week. Instead, commission regulations from last year will remain in place.

Also, the Kodiak area opened for tanner crab for the first time since 2013, and it closed about four days later.

We had help from KNBA’s Daysha Eaton in Anchorage, KSTK’s June Leffler in Wrangell, and KFSK’s Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg.