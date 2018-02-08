Alaska Fisheries Report – February 08, 2018

Coming up on this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report, Southeast lawmakers have an eye on fisheries. They’re concerned about funding for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in the face of major budget cuts.

Also, fish in the Bering Sea aren’t competing against invasive species for resources – yet. But scientists are trying to figure out what areas might be vulnerable in case certain species move in.

We had help from KNBA’s Daysha Eaton, the Alaska Energy Desk’s Zoe Sobel in Unalaska, and KHNS’s Berett Wilbur in Haines.